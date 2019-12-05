$1000 Thursday, December 5th

1) Other than a shovel, what might one use to get rid of snow from their driveway?

(Snowblower/Tractor)

2) From the Charles Dickens book “A Christmas Carol” name the main protagonist.

(Scrooge)

3) Which American Singer sang “All I Want for Christmas is You” in 1994?

(Mariah Carey)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Rogers Hometown Hockey will be making a stop in Barrie this year.

(FALSE)

5) According to the song, what did my true love give to me on the fifth day of Christmas?

(5 Golden Rings)

6) He would be celebrating his 118th birthday today. Name the American film producer known for creating cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

(Walt Disney)

7) The Barrie Colts are playing at home against the Firebirds tonight. What US City are the Firebirds from?

(Flint)

8) If there are 750 lights on your tree and one third of them are white, how many of them are NOT white?

(500 /Two thirds)

9) SPELL: Toboggan.

(T O B O G G A N)

10) From Marvel Studios, name the new movie trailer that was just released earlier this week.

(Black Widow)