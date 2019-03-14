$1000 Thursday, March 14th

1) The trailer for the new live action ‘Aladdin’ movie was released. What animal is Abu in the movie?

(Monkey)

2) In which sport is the term ‘love’ used to describe a score?

(Tennis)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: The average human has 32 adult teeth.

(True)

4) The Raptors are in Toronto taking on the LA WHAT tonight?

(Lakers)

5) SPELL: Millennium.

(M-I-L-L-E-N-N-I-U-M)

6) Steph Curry turned 31 today. Which professional sport does he play?

(Basketball)

7) Which vitamin will you find a lot of in oranges?

(Vitamin C)

8) What does the ‘WWW’ stand for in a URL?

(World Wide Web)

9) Which superhero from Gotham turns 80 this month?

(Batman)

10) Which nerdy TV comedy announced its final episode will air on CBS May 16th?

(Big Bang Theory)