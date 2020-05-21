$1000 Thursday, May 21st

1) What is the first element on the periodic table?

(Hydrogen)

2) Name the game show where two families compete to name the most popular responses to survey questions in order to win cash and prizes.

(Family Feud)

3) What is the most populous city in the United States?

(New York City)

4) What was Bruce Banner exposed to that turned him into the Hulk?

(Gamma rays/Radiation)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Every year the first official day of summer always falls on June 20th.

(FALSE – June 20th or June 21st)

6) Which 1998 Disney film was Lindsay Lohan’s film debut?

(Parent Trap)

7) SPELL: Lingerie.

(L I N G E R I E)

8) Which bird is often associated with delivering babies?

(Stork)

9) If you worked 8 hours a day for 3 days, and 6 hours a day for 2 days, how many hours did you work in a week?

(36)

10) In Greek mythology, what was medusa’s hair made out of?

(Snakes)