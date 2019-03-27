$1000 Wednesday, March 27th

1) The Disney movie about a flying elephant is going to be released this week. What’s his name?

(Dumbo)

2) Hearts, Spades, Clubs—What is the fourth suit in a deck of cards?

(Diamonds)

3) How many zeros does 1 million have?

(Six)

4) What is the name of the winged sculpture on the shore of Kempenfelt Bay?

(Spirit Catcher)

5) What kind of food is mascarpone?

(Cheese)

6) Royal Caribbean, Princess and Carnival are all types of what?

(Cruise lines)

7) Which Canadian province makes most of the world’s maple syrup?

(Quebec)

8) April 3rd, which famous basketball team will be at the BMC in here Barrie?

(Harlem Globetrotters)

9) Jordan Peele is the director of the top movie at the box right now— name it.

(Us)

10) Last night the Raptors were in Toronto taking on the Bulls. Where are the Bulls from?

(Chicago)