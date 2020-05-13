$1000 Wednesday, May 13th

1) Which bird is a universal symbol of peace?

(Dove)

2) Traditionally, a margherita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes, and which herb?

(Basil)

3) SPELL: Croissant.

(C R O I S S A N T)

4) If you have twin babies that are NOT identical twins, they are known as what kind of twins?

(Fraternal)

5) When listed alphabetically, which day of the week would be listed FIRST?

(Friday)

6) How many oceans are there in the world?

(5 – Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic, Southern)

7) Name the actor celebrating a birthday today known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movie series.

(Robert Pattinson)

8) If you have 2 loonies and 20 quarters, how much money do you have?

($7.00)

9) An Oncologist’s focus is on what disease?

(Cancer)

10) In Super Mario Brothers, what colour mushroom makes your character bigger?

(Red)