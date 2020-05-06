$1000 Wednesday, May 6th

1) What appliance do you clean clothes in?

(Washing Machine)

2) What percentage are we taxed for HST in Ontario?

(13%)

3) A picture that shows your bones is called a what?

(X-Ray)

4) George Clooney celebrates a birthday today. What 2013 movie did he star in with Sandra Bullock as two astronauts stranded in space?

(Gravity)

5) SPELL: Astronaut.

(A S T R O N A U T)

6) The line “To be, or not to be, that is the question” comes from what Shakespearean play?

(Hamlet)

7) If you get a gutter ball, what sport are you playing?

(Bowling)

8) What was the title of the 1998 Disney movie that stared “Flik”, an inventive ant who was always messing things up for his colony?

(A Bug’s Life)

9) What number on a telephone has the letter J on it?

(5)

10) What is the term for the runner that runs last on a relay team?

(Anchor)