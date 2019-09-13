$1000 Minute Friday, September 13th
1) Name the black and white bear native to South central China (Panda/Giant Panda) […]
1) Name the black and white bear native to South central China
(Panda/Giant Panda)
2) SPELL: Jukebox.
(J U K E B O X)
3) What is the capital city of Yukon?
(Whitehorse)
4) What is the name of Barrie’s College of Applied Arts and Technology?
(Georgian College)
5) Niall Horan celebrates a birthday today. What famous pop boy band was he previously a part of?
(One Direction)
6) What is the name of the film festival currently underway in Toronto?
(TIFF/Toronto International Film Festival)
7) Traditionally, a margarita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes and which herb?
(Basil)
8) Which NFL team did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face last night?
(Carolina/Panthers)
9) If Carl makes $12.50 for every lawn he mows, how many lawns will he need to cut in order to make $50?
(4)
10) What frightened Little Miss Muffet?
(Spider)