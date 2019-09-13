Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, September 13th

1)    Name the black and white bear native to South central China
(Panda/Giant Panda)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)    SPELL:  Jukebox.
(J U K E B O X)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)    What is the capital city of Yukon?
 (Whitehorse)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    What is the name of Barrie’s College of Applied Arts and Technology?
(Georgian College)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)   Niall Horan celebrates a birthday today. What famous pop boy band was he previously a part of?
(One Direction)

 

 

 

 

 

6)  What is the name of the film festival currently underway in Toronto?
(TIFF/Toronto International Film Festival)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)   Traditionally, a margarita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes and which herb?
(Basil)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  Which NFL team did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face last night?
 (Carolina/Panthers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  If Carl makes $12.50 for every lawn he mows, how many lawns will he need to cut in order to make $50?
(4)

 

 

 

 

 

10)  What frightened Little Miss Muffet?
(Spider)

