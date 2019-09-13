$1000 Minute Friday, September 13th

1) Name the black and white bear native to South central China

(Panda/Giant Panda)

2) SPELL: Jukebox.

(J U K E B O X)

3) What is the capital city of Yukon?

(Whitehorse)

4) What is the name of Barrie’s College of Applied Arts and Technology?

(Georgian College)

5) Niall Horan celebrates a birthday today. What famous pop boy band was he previously a part of?

(One Direction)

6) What is the name of the film festival currently underway in Toronto?

(TIFF/Toronto International Film Festival)

7) Traditionally, a margarita pizza has 3 toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes and which herb?

(Basil)

8) Which NFL team did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face last night?

(Carolina/Panthers)

9) If Carl makes $12.50 for every lawn he mows, how many lawns will he need to cut in order to make $50?

(4)

10) What frightened Little Miss Muffet?

(Spider)