Come join us for our 10th annual Feast for Learning take out dinner and online auction, hosted by MP Bruce Stanton, in support of the Orillia and District Literacy Council. Order your delicious, home made roast beef dinner and pick it up on Thursday, September 10 at the Moose Lodge in Orillia. Come and check out the awesome items in our online auction, donated by our generous local businesses, starting on Sunday, September 6 at 9 am and ending on Wednesday, September 9 at 8 pm. Go to www.odlc.ca to order tickets and to get more information.