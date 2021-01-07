11 Minutes Of Exercise A Day Can Help You Live Longer!

A new study shows that even just a little exercise really does go a long way!

So whether that’s a short YouTube workout or a brisk lunchtime walk – it seems that just 11 minutes of moderate exercise will do the trick.

In this study, scientists at the Norwegian School of Sports Medicine used activity monitors to track exercise, comparing it to time spent inactive.

Results showed participants who exercised for 35 minutes a day saw the biggest statistical difference in lifespan, however, those who moved for just 11 minutes still showed a noticeable change.

What else can you do in 11 minutes?