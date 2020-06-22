Listen Live

11% OF PEOPLE HAVE TAKEN A SELFIE WHILE DRIVING

Very dangerous!

By Kool Mornings

According to a new survey, 11% of people admit they’ve taken a selfie while driving.

 

The top two reasons WHY they’ve done it are:  “I looked especially great that day”, and “I was on my way to a special occasion.”

The survey also found 25% of people have taken a photo or video that’s not a selfie while driving.

 

The top reasons are:  “There was an amazing view”, “I wanted to take a picture of severe weather”, and “I wanted to take a picture of an accident I wasn’t involved in.”

 

