$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 10th

1) A ganache is a combination of cream and what?

(Chocolate)

2) One metre is equivalent to how many millimetres?

(1,000)

3) Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head.

(Narwhal)

4) SPELL: Peripheral.

(P E R I P H E R A L)

5) Which Disney movie villain wore a black dress with a long coat of Dalmatian-spotted fur?

(Cruella De Vil)

6) A ‘kimono’ is a long loose robe with wide sleeves and tied with a sash. It was originally worn as a formal garment in what East Asian Country?

(Japan)

7) What word is used to describe a mass of snow, ice, and rocks falling rapidly down a mountainside?

(Avalanche)

8) Name the actress who celebrated a birthday yesterday, known for her roles in Thor, Black Swan, and Star Wars.

(Natalie Portman)

9) What type of electricity do you get when you rub two balloons and they stick together?

(Static)

10) Extending a joint beyond its normal anatomical position is called what?

(Hyperextension)