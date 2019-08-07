12% of People Have Been in a Relationship With Someone They Thought Was Ugly

A new survey was done to find out if people were willing to settle in their relationship and here are the results.

1. 30% of people have been in a long-term relationship with someone who wasn’t good in bed.

2. 29% have been with someone who wasn’t romantic.

3. 24% with someone who had a low sex drive.

4. 20% with someone who wasn’t their type.

5. 20% with someone who they argued with daily.

6. 15% with someone who let their physical appearance go once they got in the relationship.

7. And 12% have been with someone who they found unattractive.