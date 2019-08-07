12% of People Have Been in a Relationship With Someone They Thought Was Ugly
Would you date someone who you didn't find attractive?
A new survey was done to find out if people were willing to settle in their relationship and here are the results.
A survey dug into those typical dating dealbreakers, and found out how many people had relationships where they caved on pretty major issues. Here are the results.
1. 30% of people have been in a long-term relationship with someone who wasn’t good in bed.
2. 29% have been with someone who wasn’t romantic.
3. 24% with someone who had a low sex drive.
4. 20% with someone who wasn’t their type.
5. 20% with someone who they argued with daily.
6. 15% with someone who let their physical appearance go once they got in the relationship.
7. And 12% have been with someone who they found unattractive.