12% of People Have Been in a Relationship With Someone They Thought Was Ugly

Would you date someone who you didn't find attractive? 

By Kool Mornings

A new survey was done to find out if people were willing to settle in their relationship and here are the results.

A survey dug into those typical dating dealbreakers, and found out how many people had relationships where they caved on pretty major issues.  Here are the results.

 

1.  30% of people have been in a long-term relationship with someone who wasn’t good in bed.

 

2.  29% have been with someone who wasn’t romantic.

3.  24% with someone who had a low sex drive.

 

4.  20% with someone who wasn’t their type.

 

5.  20% with someone who they argued with daily.

 

6.  15% with someone who let their physical appearance go once they got in the relationship.

 

7.  And 12% have been with someone who they found unattractive.

 

