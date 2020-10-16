13% OF PEOPLE BELIEVE THEIR HOUSE IS HAUNTED

According to a new survey by Realtor.com, 13% of people say they’re living in a house that’s haunted. And more than half of them knew it before they moved in. Here are the eight main signs their houses are haunted.

1. Strange noises, 44%.

2. Strange shadows, 38%.

3. Hot and cold spots, 37%.

4. The “feel” of certain rooms, 38%.

5. Strange pet behavior, 30%.

6. Items moving, 29%.

7. The feeling of being touched, 29%.

8. Levitating objects, 17%.

The survey also found 54% of men and 70% of women wouldn’t want to live in a haunted house, but about one-third would if the price was right.

