13% OF PEOPLE BELIEVE THEIR HOUSE IS HAUNTED

Would you live in a haunted house?

By Kool Houses

According to a new survey by Realtor.com, 13% of people say they’re living in a house that’s haunted.  And more than half of them knew it before they moved in.  Here are the eight main signs their houses are haunted.

 

1.  Strange noises, 44%.

2.  Strange shadows, 38%.

3.  Hot and cold spots, 37%.

4.  The “feel” of certain rooms, 38%.

5.  Strange pet behavior, 30%.

6.  Items moving, 29%.

7.  The feeling of being touched, 29%.

8.  Levitating objects, 17%.

The survey also found 54% of men and 70% of women wouldn’t want to live in a haunted house, but about one-third would if the price was right.

 

