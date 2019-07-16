13 Reasons Why Edits Out Graphic Scene In Season 1 Finale

There has been a lot of debate about whether or not “13 Reasons Way” -The Netflix show increased the risk of teen suicide after the finale of season 1 aired depicting a teen suicide.

The series centres around a depressed high-school girl who takes her own life and sends a classmate a tape explaining why she did it and who she blames. The series is based on the book of the same name.

Netflix tweeted early Tuesday that, on the advice of medical experts, it decided to edit the scene from the episode.

The show has been criticized by health advocates and some media watchdogs who fear it glorifies suicide.

Season 3 is expected out later this year.