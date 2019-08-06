“13 REASONS WHY” TO END WITH FOURTH SEASON ON NETFLIX

As we await season 3 for “13 Reasons Why” bosses over at Netflix have announced that there will only be one more season after this one.

Netflix did not say when the fourth and final season was scheduled to be released or provide an episode count.

“13 Reasons Why” is based on the young adult book of the same name by Jay Asher about a teen girl who leaves behind 13 audio recordings on cassette tapes after killing herself.

The new season picks up eight months after the previous season concluded and centres on the mysterious death of a teen character. Season 3 of “13 Reasons Why” is set to be released on August 23.