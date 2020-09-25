15TH ANNUAL YOUNG AT HEART MOTORCYCLE RIDE SUPPORTING SENIORS

– The IOOF Seniors Homes’ 15th Annual Young at Heart Motorcycle Ride is taking place July 29th – September 25th.

– This year you can ride how you want and when you want!

– Ride 200km over the course of 8 weeks, and collect pledges, to win awesome prizes.

– Find us on Facebook to register by searching @youngatheartride

– Help Barrie’s seniors carry on Young at Heart!

– Sponsored by Rock95/KoolFM and Royal ProResp

For more details, click HERE.