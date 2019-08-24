8am – 6pm

The 17th annual Barrie Dragon Boat Festival is being held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Heritage Park. It is proudly hosted by the Barrie Public Library and presented by Tim Hortons. Since our 2003 inaugural year the Barrie Dragon Boat Festival has raised over $1.85 million for a variety of local charities including supporting Barrie Public Library. We are so proud of the Library’s role in bringing this bounty to our community. The coming together and support of our civic leaders, governments, businesses, sponsors, donors, volunteers and various organizations is imperative to the continued success of the Barrie Dragon boat Festival. Paddling together in harmony enriches the quality of life for the citizens of Barrie.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a summer event that promotes community spirit, vitality and unity. The fundamental objective of a Dragon Boat Festival is to strengthen community spirit, providing an opportunity for citizens to demonstrate their organizational talent and resources in hosting a major recreational and cultural event. Benefits include fundraising opportunities for local charitable and not-for-profit organizations, increased exposure for local businesses and a fun-filled event the whole family can enjoy!

We have 46 teams this year competing, each team focusing on their own chosen charity/charities to fundraise for.