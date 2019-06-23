19th Annual Coldwater and Area Studio Tour (CAST) 2019

Days and Dates of Event: Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Time of Event: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Locations of Event:different locations and home studios near Hwy 12

Type of Event:FREE self-guided art studio tour

Details: juried artists and artisans invite you to view extraordinary creations.

Website: www.coldwaterstudiotour.com

The artists of the Coldwater and Area Studio Tour invite you to join us for an exciting weekend showcasing the work of 30 plus talented, dynamic artists and artisans, against the backdrop of our beautiful countryside. Visit the various locations where you can view artists at work, giving demonstrations and welcoming you into their studios to catch a glimpse of the artistic life. This is our 19th year. For more information and map go to: coldwaterstudiotour.com