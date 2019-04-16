2.9 Million Canadians Watched Game Of Thrones On Sunday!

The premiere episode smashed all Canadian Entertainment Specialty and Pay TV linear viewership records, attracting a preliminary average audience of 2.1 million viewers. Additionally, it was the largest night of streaming activity ever for Crave digital platforms.

GAME OF THRONES also helped drive the biggest spike in Crave direct-to-consumer subscriptions ever with a 1000% increase in the week leading up to the final season premiere, spiking to over 3000% on Sunday. The series consistently ranks as the most-streamed title on Crave.ca and the Crave app week-over-week. Crave is the exclusive home of HBO in Canada…