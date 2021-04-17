Listen Live

20 Years Later Shania Twain Wears Her Iconic ‘Man, I Feel Like A Woman’ Outfit

Complete with the top hat and veil.

Twenty years after the debut of the smash hit, ‘Man, I Feel Like A Woman!’ Shania Twain still rocks that iconic outfit. She shared a portion of the music video back then and combined it with a present video of herself in the outfit. Shania, 55, is seen in the black minidress, long, black gloves, thigh-high boots, white jacket, complete with top hat and veil. She totally rocks it…again!

Check it out below:

In 2000, she won a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Check out the original video below:


YouTube / Shania Twain

