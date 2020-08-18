2020/2021 Barrie Minor Hockey Season Plan

2020/2021 Season Plan



On behalf of the Executive, we would like to thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times. Over the past 6 weeks we have been working closely with the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), the Public Health Unit (PHU), the City of Barrie, and the Provincial Government, to work within the guidelines on how we can return to hockey, keeping the safety of all involved our top priority.

On July 31, the OHF released their Plan and Return to play Protocols, this can be found on their website. Based on these policies, the BMHA has come up with a plan to create a season that would best adapt to operating within these policies and guidelines.

There will be many new rules in place as we move forward. Everyone entering the building will be required to do an online wellness check (this will include all players, coaches, volunteers, officials and parents). Details on this will be provided closer to the start of the season.

Based on the new protocols, we will not be able to offer the Initiation program for those born after 2014.

Unfortunately due to limited registration, we will be unable to accept any NRP players, and ask that they return to their home centres.

Based on the OHF return to play plan, we will follow these guidelines.

There will be no tryouts.

No Rep or Select teams.

Teams will consist of 9 player’s, 1 goalie, 1 coach and 1 trainer.

There will be 4-5 teams in a division/bubble that will play and practice together. Divisions will be based on the level your child played last year. ( Rep, HL white, HL Blue )

Each age group may have multiple divisions based on registration.

We would play in a 4 on 4 format

All games will be 2×22 min periods with a 4 min warm up and 2 min break between periods. All games would have a hard curfew. Each team will receive 1 practice a week.

A reduction in teams may be necessary if we do not have enough coaches.

KEY DATES

September 1-15 Registration will take place on line, and be paid by credit card only.

Oct 3- We would start with our preseason skates as set out in the OHF policies.

Oct 12 Compilation of teams

Oct 24- Season will start

