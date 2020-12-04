We are proud to continue the tradition of helping The Salvation Army bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children and teens on Christmas morning with the 2020 CTV Toy Mountain Campaign! 🎄

Come to our Drive Thru drop off at 684 Veterans Drive in Barrie on December 4th between 9 am – 5 pm! You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or teen gift and help make the joy of Christmas possible to families struggling to make ends meet. 💜

If you can’t make it that’s okay, you can donate online with our virtual gift registry! 👉 https://tinyurl.com/y6993r5t