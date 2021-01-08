2020s Most Popular Dog Names

Dog DNA analysis company Embark Veterinary compiled the names that were most popular for dogs in the United States based on data it aggregated in 2020, and the results are in.

The 10 most popular names for female dogs were Luna, Daisy, Bella, Lucy, Penny, Stella, Lola, Piper, Ruby, and Willow.

On BabyCenter’s top 100 baby names of 2020, Luna was ranked as No. 18. A year prior, the name was in the 22nd spot. The name for the Roman goddess of the Moon has been gaining traction since 1995.

For male dogs, the most popular names were Cooper, Milo, Finn, Charlie, Tucker, Ollie, Bear, Max, Loki, and Moose.