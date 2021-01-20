Listen Live

23-Year-Old Creates Gender-Neutral Card Deck

Why should a king be worth more than a queen?

By Good News

A 23-year-old from the Netherlands decided it was time to break a centuries-old tradition of sexual inequality in playing card decks that rank men above women.

 

After a lot of trial and error, she designed a genderless deck in which the images of a king, queen, and jack were replaced with gold, silver, and bronze.

After her friends and family scooped up the first 50 decks that she made, she began selling the gender-neutral cards online.  So far she has sold and shipped 1500 decks around the world.

 

Game shops have also shown interest in the new decks.

 

