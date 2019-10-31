24th Annual Haunted House

This year, marks the 24th Anniversary of my yearly haunted house. Halloween is on a Thursday evening this year, and the hours of operation are from 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm Halloween night ONLY.

For those that have never been before, the intensity ranges from very mild… for the little ones to fraidy cats… too intense for the braver ones. The “haunted” section is much more creepier with live actors, animatronics and life sized marionettes.

ENTRANCE FEE IS A NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEM FOR THE ANGUS FOOD BANK.

Actors and puppeteers are high school students who are collecting some of their required 40 community service hours.

We are located at 241 Centre Street, Angus, Ontario

For more information, please see Colin’s Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2375862149393879/