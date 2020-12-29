27% OF US ARE WORKING FROM BED, AND 1 IN 10 HAVE WORKED FROM THE TOILET

The makers of Preparation H did a survey to find out how much time we’ve spent sitting this year. And with no surprise, it’s a lot more, like four hours more per day.

Just under 40% of us feel the effects of all that sitting. And half specifically said their butt hurts more than usual.

Here are the top places we’ve parked our butt while working from home this year.

1. An office chair. 31% said it’s one of the top places they sit while working from home.

2. The couch, 27%.



3. Working from the bed, also 27%.



4. A chair or stool in the kitchen, 22%.

5. On the floor, 14%.

4 in 10 people also said they’ve spent more time on the toilet this year than ever before.

Maybe because we’re hiding out in there, just to getaway. And around 1 in 10 have handled a work call or email from the bathroom in the last 11 months.

