2nd Annual New Tecumseth Memorial 5 km Run

Taking Place Throughout New Tecumseth and Surrounding Area

Local Run benefiting Stevenson Memorial Hospital Returns

New Tecumseth, Ontario: This Run’s for You, a local volunteer based organization, is proud to announce that it will be hosting the 2nd annual New Tecumseth Memorial 5 kilometre run/walk event on April 28, 2019. The 5km event will be Alliston and will be celebrating start/finish line at PPG park in Alliston. The proceeds from the event will be donated to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital to help with their current fundraising campaign. This Run’s for You’s goal is to encourage physical activity within the area, bring together the community as a whole and to help increase tourism to the area by hosting this incredible event.

Kara Harris, Founder of This Run’s for You and Run Director for the event stated, “The event was well supported in 2018 with over 330 participants and helped raise close to $20,000. We are excited to be planning for the 2019 event. The New Tecumseth Memorial is important for our community and are helping to put our area on the map for runners and walkers who plan out their training schedules months ahead of time. Giving back to Stevenson Memorial Hospital is a real passion for all involved in the organization and we understand the importance of having our own community hospital.”

The New Tecumseth Memorial is an event for the whole community. Whether you are a competitive athlete or a beginner runner, the event has the option to run or walk the 5km distance. A family friendly event where children, strollers and dogs on leash are all welcome. There will also be a “Vendor Village” of local supporters where the community can come and have some fun all while cheering on and celebrating the participants as they come across the finish line. A great opportunity to come together as a community to support Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

The New Tecumseth Memorial has a total of ten people on the organization committee. This Run’s for You has organized many events in the area and has donated $42,000 to local charities and families in need over the past 5 years and are looking forward to making the New Tecumseth Memorial its exclusive annual event. The event has many sponsorship opportunities available to local corporations, businesses, organizations and groups. For more information on the event, please feel free to contact Kara Harris at (705) 440-6077 or via email at rundirector@newtecmemorial.com