Listen Live

3 Easy Camping Hacks

Use this to get the fire started...

By Darryl on the Drive

Keep the Bugs Away

Bug spray and citronella candles are the typical reinforcements campers bring to battle a relentless army of mosquitos and black flies.

When that isn’t enough, throw a Tim Horton’s drink holder onto a smoldering fire. As it slowly puff out smoke, the bugs will slowly find someone else to bother.

Lighting the Fire

I have packed for camping so many times, checking off everything on a list. Yup, I’ve got it all covered and packed. When it comes time you light the fire, you forgot newspaper to help get it started.

You can actually build a fire using Doritos.

The ingredients are somewhat flammable, especially the Flammin’ Hot flavour!

Building a Tent Floor

Anybody with experience in a tent will tell you rule #1, try to get off the ground.

Go down to the basement and peel up those coloured soft tiles in the kid’s toy room. They’ll make a perfect tent floor and help get you off the ground!

Related posts

WATCH: First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Hint at Release of New ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

Horseshoe Resort’s Slip n’ Slide Opens This Weekend