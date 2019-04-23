3 Texas Employees Fired For Putting Laxatives On Pizza

Not only were employees fired but the pizza restaurant was actually shut down over the weekend because of the cruel prank!

Employees posted on social media that they had spike the pizza with laxatives according to the Springtown Police Department!

The food tampering was done to one pizza by a three of employees that then gave it to another employee to eat… That employee got sick after eating the pizza laced with laxatives…

According to police, The City of Springtown Health Inspector was contacted and the health permit for the business was pulled. It will be shut down until it can be inspected on Monday.

More