“30 Rock” Will Return For A One Night Special!

It will be a one-off and only one hour, but the cast of ’30 Rock’ returns on July 16th.

The original stars are said to be returning and they include Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jane Krakowski in character as they “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.”

’30 Rock’ ran from 2006 to 2013 and won 16 Emmy’s over the years, including three consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series trophies.

The show also was honoured over the years at the Golden Globes, Actors Guild, Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America awards, as well as a Peabody.