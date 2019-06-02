On Sunday, June 2, Heart & Stroke will hold the 32nd Annual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart –Canada’s largest single-day charity cycling and walk event– to help support critical life-saving research.

Heart disease and stroke are the leading cause of premature death of women in Canada. Women are under-researched, under-diagnosed, under-treated, un-supported and under-aware of their risks. As a result, they’re over-dying. The work Heart & Stroke is doing to change this includes: Doubling the dollars Heart & Stroke invests in research for women and advancing sex and gender-based analysis and reporting in Heart & Stroke funded research, to ensure women are equitably represented.

Partnering with system leaders, healthcare providers and people with lived experience to improve women’s diagnosis and treatment. The medical community is our biggest ally, and Heart & Stroke needs to work with them to update clinical guidelines, diagnostic procedures and therapies to recognize sex and gender differences. Together, we can ensure the continual improvement and education of healthcare professionals to provide better diagnosis and treatment for women.

The Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart raises critically important funds that help improve the health of people in Canada. The money raised at Ride for Heart will help Heart & Stroke achieve its important mission to prevent heart disease and stroke, save lives, and promote recovery for survivors.

Since its beginning, Ride for Heart has raised $70 million. Our goal for this year is to raise $5.6 million. The much-loved Ride for Heart gives participants the chance to enjoy a traffic-free Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway with views of the iconic CN Tower.

Heart & Stroke is thrilled to partner once again with Manulife for this year’s Ride for Heart to improve the heart-health of others, and give participants the chance to contribute to their own health. Lack of physical activity is the most prevalent risk factor for heart disease and stroke, and Heart & Stroke encourages cycling and walking as accessible, heart-healthy activities for the whole family.

To register for the 32nd Annual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart, to support a participant, or for more information visit www.rideforheart.ca.