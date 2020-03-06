37% of Us Are Planning to Spend a Full Day Spring Cleaning

The first day of spring is just around the corner! Clocks spring forward this weekend- can you feel it in the air?

According to a new study, 37% of us plan to spend an entire day or more de-cluttering our homes this spring.

But there’s so much to do, and so little time. The study says that the most common place to start your spring cleaning is in your bedroom!

More than half of respondents (62%) say that they have at least one closet filled with stuff they’re not using. Almost half (41%) say there is so much stuff in the garage, there is no room for the car.

So what do you do with all your unwanted stuff? Sell it? The top things we think we can sell when we spring clean are old electronics and clothes or shoes.

Start cleaning!

70% of us feel a sense of accomplishment after we clean . . . 61% said they feel “de-stressed” . . . and 54% feel more relaxed in a clean space.