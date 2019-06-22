3rd Annual COMMUNITY FUN DAY, YARD SALE & BBQ!

7:30am – 1pm

Don’t miss the fun! Come out for a great morning of shopping, food, fun and games for the whole family …there’s something for all ages!

• 30+ yard sale vendors*

• Kid’s Zone including: Clowns, Bouncy Castle, Live Animals, Kids’ Closet

• Bake Sale

• Carnival games including baseball pitch

• My Sister’s Closet (Gently used clothing and accessories)

• Live Music

• Hot dogs, refreshments, cotton candy

• FREE ICE CREAM

• …and more!

Proceeds to go to YOUTH HAVEN – supporting youth in need in Simcoe County – youthhaven.ca

Parking available off Livingstone St E (at Cundles Rd E)

*BOOK YOUR SPOT in our Community Yard Sale – just $20 for 2 spaces. Call 705-737-2113 or email info@bfmc.org.