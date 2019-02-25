4-Year-Old Tim Bits Hockey Player Tells It like It Really Is… And the Internet Is Exploding Over His Cuteness
“I need to go pee,” “Let’s nap,” “my legs are tired,” “I’m not in this group!”
Meet Mason, potentially the cutest 4-year-old Tim Bits Hockey player ever!
Dad, Jeremy Rupke filmed his son during a practise. And if you’ve ever wondering what goes through the mind of a 4-year-old during a hockey practise- now you know! The video has been view over 3 million times so far…