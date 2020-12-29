43% OF US WILL MAKE A NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION, UP FROM LAST YEAR

It turns out a lot of us have big plans for 2021. 43% of people are making a New Year’s resolution this year. That’s up from a year ago when 35% said they would.

Young people are even more likely to say they’ll do it. Three out of five people under 40 plan to make one, compared to one out of four people who are 55 and up.

According to the survey, our top resolutions this year are to exercise more, manage our weight better, and focus more on saving money and budgeting.

Four in 10 people also said they want to spend more time with friends and family in 2021, which is almost a given compared to this year.

And 84% of people who made a New Year’s resolution a year ago claim they’ve at least somewhat stuck with it.