4th Annual BIG BASH In Support Of Big Brothers Big Sisters! This is an event not to be missed! Always a great night out for a great cause!

Friday October 18th at Southshore Centre! Put on your best jeans and help ignite the potential of young people!

Tickets are $50!

Live Music By Rough Draught

Light Pub Fare, racing, raffles and silent auction!

DD Service provided within Barrie limits!