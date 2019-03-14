Listen Live

$5 Beer At Jays Games Starting This Season!

The Rogers Centre has announced a new promotion as we approach the start of baseball season!

By Kool Mornings

Executive VP of business operations Andrew Miller says that each level of the stadium will have a stand where everything is $5 and this includes a 12 oz cup of beer.

Prior to this year, beer set you back $12 for a canned tall boy!  No word on what type of beer will be offered for $5. 

In addition to the $5 beer, the Roger Centre will offer six loonie hot dog nights and during the first couple of months of the regular season, game-packs will be offered where fans can see all home games in March & April for $99. 

Opening Day is March 28th!

