5 Things You Should Never Be Doing With Your Face Mask

Wearing a mask helps you protect others and may limit the spread of droplets from COVID-19. It’s now been recommended, we should wear a mask in public… We’re still new to this, so here are somethings -NOT to do with your face mask.

Putting your mask on with unwashed hands. If you don’t have the ability to wash your hands- sanitize for 20 seconds before..

Don’t touch the front of your mask when you remove it…

Once you wear a mask outside, you should assume it is contaminated—even if you only picked up curb-side delivery. For that reason, you should never touch the front of the mask itself when taking it off. Instead, use your thumb and index finger to pull the mask away from your face and up and over your head.

Perhaps this is obvious? Don’t Share your mask with other people!

Try not to adjust your make throughout the day…

Yes, masks can be uncomfortable but we have to try not to touch it….Don’t pull the mask away from your face to talk or to breathe easier- this increases your risk to the virus.

Don’t store you mask in your pocket!

“If you store the mask in any way that allows it to come into contact with your personal belongings (like in your pocket), you’re allowing the virus to travel from person-to-person,” says experts. You should store you mask in a bag for max protection

Don’t spray your mask with disinfectant

Reports indicate that spraying masks with disinfectants can create a secondary problem, called contact urticaria, which occurs when disinfectants are inhaled” and can cause skin swelling and redness. Plus, once your mask is wet, it’s rendered useless.