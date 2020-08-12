50% Of Canadian’s Think That 2020 Is The Worst Year That They’ve Lived Through!

According to a new survey, over half of Canadians feel that 2020 has been the worst year ever!

A new Leger poll by the Association for Canadian Studies asked people, “Up until now, is 2020 the worst year you’ve ever lived?”

The survey was a series of yes/no questions and it appears that Canadians are split down the middle about this terrible year.

While half of Canadians say this year is the worst, they were also asked why it’s so bad. Here are the results.

Death of a loved one 41%

Personal problems (stress, anxiety, uncertainty about the future, etc.) – 41%

Depression – 26%

Separation, breakup, divorce – 24%

Illness of a relative or loved one – 22%

Personal Illness – 18%

Family problems (fertility problems, bickering, etc.) – 18%

Job loss – 15%

Serious personal accident – 9%

A serious accident of a relative or loved one – 5%

Natural disaster (e.g. loss of home due to flooding or landslide) – 3%

Other 7%

Additionally, 64% of Canadians feel that over the next three months, another lockdown will come with business closures and stay-at-home orders back in place.

And to make things worse, 78% of Canucks say they are curtain a second wave of the virus is coming this fall…

