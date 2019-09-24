50th anniversary JUNO Awards to take place in Toronto

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced that the 2021 JUNO Awards are set to make their return to Toronto for its 50th anniversary.

JUNO Week will take place from March 22nd to 28th, 2021, with the 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast taking place at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, March 28th, 2021. This will be the 26th time that Toronto has hosted the JUNO Awards, and this year marks the first time the city will be hosting in a decade.

“50 years ago Walt Grealis and Stan Klees created the JUNO Awards right here in Toronto and it’s an honour to bring Canada’s biggest night in music back home to where it all started,” CARAS / The JUNO Awards and Musicounts President & CEO Allan Reid explains in a statement. “This country continues to produce some of the most vibrant artists in the world and we invite you to join us in what will be the greatest national celebration of Canadian music ever.”