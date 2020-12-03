52% OF US MIGHT NEVER CHRISTMAS SHOP IN PERSON AGAIN

Hot, crowded halls are so last year!

52% of people plan to buy all of their Christmas gifts online from now on. The pandemic forced people to shop online!

Here are five more quick stats.

1. 68% of us plan to do most or all of our holiday shopping online this year.

2. 30% would rather step on a Lego than be caught in a crowded store. 21% would rather lose their phone for a day. And 15% would rather get stuck in an elevator.

3. Porch pirates are a real concern though, with close to half of us more worried about a package being stolen than we are about catching the virus.

4. Even if stores have amazing in-store shopping “experiences,” most people said it still wouldn’t get them to shop in person this year. And 88% of parents probably won’t let their kids sit on Santa’s lap.

5. 1 in 3 people will wear a mask while ONLINE shopping this year. Which might sound dumb. But it’s because so many people shop at work, or on their phone when they’re not home.

