Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

52% OF US MIGHT NEVER CHRISTMAS SHOP IN PERSON AGAIN

Half of the People now say they’ll NEVER do their holiday shopping in person again. 

By Kool Mornings

Hot, crowded halls are so last year!

 

52% of people plan to buy all of their Christmas gifts online from now on.  The pandemic forced people to shop online!

 

Here are five more quick stats.

1.  68% of us plan to do most or all of our holiday shopping online this year.

 

2.  30% would rather step on a Lego than be caught in a crowded store.  21% would rather lose their phone for a day.  And 15% would rather get stuck in an elevator.

 

3.  Porch pirates are a real concern though, with close to half of us more worried about a package being stolen than we are about catching the virus.

 

4.  Even if stores have amazing in-store shopping “experiences,” most people said it still wouldn’t get them to shop in person this year.  And 88% of parents probably won’t let their kids sit on Santa’s lap.

 

5.  1 in 3 people will wear a mask while ONLINE shopping this year.  Which might sound dumb.  But it’s because so many people shop at work, or on their phone when they’re not home.

 

More

Related posts

THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN DECEMBER

The Top Things We’re Doing To Cheer Ourselves Up In 2020!

The Cringe-Worthy Pick-Up Lines People Have Actually Used