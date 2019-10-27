5TH ANNUAL MELISSA SUTTON ICE’D PINK DAY IN SUPPORT OF THE BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

7:30am-4pm

The Barrie Women’s Hockey association is hosting their 5th annual Melissa Sutton Ice’d Pink day in support of Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ice’d pink is a fun filled day of hockey all while we fundraise and raise money for Breast Cancer.

We would love Kool FM to be part of our day and hope that you would be able to set up a table and provide music at the front lobby as our hockey players and families enter the arena.

This year the Hockey teams that will be participating is our House League teams Novice, Atom, Peewee, Bantam and Midget teams.

I thank you for your consideration for being at our event.

Sincerely

Anita White

Director of Fundraising and Sponsorship

BWHA