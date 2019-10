10am-4pm

5th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Craft Show

A true Craft Show featuring the work of over 70 local Crafters and Artisans, The Christmas Cafe-hosted by the Newmarket Lioness Club, “Birthday Bags” donation drop, Sign a Card for a Senior, “”AGELESS”” Music Video Photo Submission, Music, Prizes and More. Presented by The Grandparent Connection www.anoldfashionedchristmascraftshow.com

A Great Mallternative