5th Annual UCW Spring Marketplace

112 Collier St. Barrie

9:30am – 2:00pm

Admission is FREE!

Enjoy a hot or cold drink with

a homemade muffin, tea bun, scone or

date square at the Marketplace Café

Local Artisans and Vendors

Please come and wander through our stalls of jewelry, delicious treats, crafts, kitchenware, body & beauty products, knitting, sewing, paper quilling, chocolate, leggings, greeting cards, health products, foot care, barn board racks, 5th Ave, Slime Play Lab, faux terrariums,

along with many others.

OVER 25 VENDORS