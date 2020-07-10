Listen Live

$6.6 million Program To Give Vasectomies To Deer On Staten Island Because Of Budget Cuts

The program is getting the snip!

By Kool Science

This program that has been going on for about five years is designed to trim the borough’s randy deer population by sterilizing bucks.  The randy deer have caused several car accidents while running around looking for mates!

 

Horny bucks are a problem on Staten Island and this year city officials say that they just can’t afford it.

 

“During these unprecedented times, we have been tasked with making difficult decisions especially as it pertains to our budget,” Parks Department spokeswoman Charisse Hill told the outlet.

 

Putting this program on ice, the city will save $700,000. 

