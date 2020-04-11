The Elmvale Cooperative Nursery school is hosting their 6th annual Easter egg hunt at heritage park in Elmvale. Bring your Easter basket and have fun on the hunt for Easter eggs. Kick off will be 10:00 Am and runs till 12:00 PM on Saturday April 11th, 2020. There will be face painting, crafts, snacks, loot bags, bunny petting area, magician and even a fantastic silent auction. Tickets are $7.00 or $10.00 at the door… All tickets sold will be entered into a draw for the amazing door prize.

The event takes place rain, shine, or even the dreaded snow.

For more information check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Elmvale-Co-operative-Nursery-School-674812949300524/

Or contact Robyn at ecnsvp@gmail.com