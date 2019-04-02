Listen Live

7 Year-Old Defeats the Odds and Gets His Wish

Good News Tuesday...

By Darryl on the Drive

At just 7 years-old, young Jack Foley has battled more than a lifetime of health issues. Doctors said he’d never play hockey again and he proved them wrong.

Jack’s wish was to meet New York Islanders Goalie, Robin Lehner and receive a goalie stick from his favourite player.

It happened last night.

Robin Lehner made sure to sign and deliver the goalie stick himself after the game. However, I think the biggest memory Jack Foley may take away from last night was this incredible moment, a hug.

Related posts

VIRAL: Toledo News Crew Delivers Millennial Slang

5 APRIL FOOLS PRANKS FOR KIDS

WATCH: Amy Schumer Shows Her Struggle Putting On Socks While Pregnant