7 Year-Old Defeats the Odds and Gets His Wish

At just 7 years-old, young Jack Foley has battled more than a lifetime of health issues. Doctors said he’d never play hockey again and he proved them wrong.

Jack’s wish was to meet New York Islanders Goalie, Robin Lehner and receive a goalie stick from his favourite player.

It happened last night.

After being born with literally only 1/2 of a heart & having 3 open heart surgeries all before the age of 2, Jack is playing hockey, something doctors said he wouldn’t do! @RobinLehner can you help him complete his checklist at Monday’s game? @NYIslanders pic.twitter.com/il1NPav8lX — Lauren Kiefer-Foley (@lkieferfoley) March 31, 2019

Robin Lehner made sure to sign and deliver the goalie stick himself after the game. However, I think the biggest memory Jack Foley may take away from last night was this incredible moment, a hug.