7 Year-Old Dressing as His Hero, Terry Fox for Halloween

Terry Fox began running The Marathon of Hope 39 years ago. He ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days as an amputee for 3,339 miles across 6 provinces.

“It’s got to keep going without me!”

Thousands of children are introduced to Terry Fox every year in Kindergarten. 7 year-old, Ethan Smallwood learned about the Canadian icon 2 years ago and his Mom says he’s been “obsessed with him” ever since.

Ethan’s idea for Halloween was to dress as his hero, Terry Fox for Halloween. With help from his Mom, the costume has all the little details covered. From the iconic Marathon of Hope shirt to Terry’s big puffy hair and red shoes with white socks.

Ethan is part of All Hallows Elementary School from, Clarke’s Beach, NL and they have a School page raising $ for the Terry Fox Foundation. Ethan’s personal goal was originally $200, he’s now surpassed $6,500 on his way to a new goal of $8,000!!

Just like your hero Terry Fox, you’re an inspiration Ethan!!