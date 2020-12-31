78% Of People Consume Too Much Food Over The Holidays

We do it to ourselves every year with three-quarters of people admitting that during the holidays their eyes are bigger than their stomachs!

And this year is worse than usual with 64% of people complaining that they have experienced an increase in digestive issues since the beginning of the pandemic.

A new survey finds that most people who took part experience some form of digestive discomfort at least three times a week.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the heartburn medicine Acidil, the survey dug deeper into why respondents voluntarily eat foods that irritate them.

The study found that people eat “trigger foods,” which are favourite foods that cause stomach issues.

78% try their best to avoid trigger foods regularly, but admit that sometimes the temptation to indulge is just too great.

TOP DIGESTIVE DISCOMFORT TRIGGER FOODS DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Pizza (37%)

Candy (29%)

Mac & Cheese (29%)

Creamy soups (29%)

Potatoes (28%)

Spicy Foods (27%)

Beer/Wine (26%)

Cookies (25%)

Cocktails (22%)

Chocolate (21%)

Carbonated drinks (17%)

Fried Foods (17%)

Milk or dairy products (16%)

Coffee (14%)

Eggnog (13%)

TOP CAUSES OF INCREASED DIGESTIVE DISCOMFORT SINCE COVID-19

Eating more in general (56%)

More frequently eating at odd times (49%)

Eating more trigger foods (49%)

Pandemic-related stress (46%)

Holiday stress (24%)

More