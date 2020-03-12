Listen Live

8-Year-Old Canadian Boy Wins $200 Worth Of Weed At Hockey Tournament!

That's not chocolate!

By Kool Parents

Keith Redl from BC, says he was outraged when he found out what prize his 8-year-old grandson won during a raffle at his hockey tournament…

Keith explains that during this annual youth tournament, each team is responsible for putting a gift basket or prize package together with a minimum value of $50.  Kids are then given raffle tickets and they place them in a bag next to the prize they want to win!  It wasn’t until after the tournament that the family was notified that he had won “$200 worth of pot.

Dad took a picture of the prize that had various cannabis products and paraphernalia, including edibles, a lighter and a smoking apparatus.

The kid, thought he was winning chocolate- but it wasn’t!

The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued a statement explaining that the prize was meant for adults.

And just to be clear- the prize did not appear on the raffle table- just a picture of it.

Related posts

Purell Says It Has ‘Dramatically Increased Production’ On Hand Sanitizer

Roll UP The Rim Starts Today At Tim Hortons!

How Long Before You Can Call Someone A Best Friend!